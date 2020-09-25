CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow welcome cross town rivals Lokomotiv Moscow to the VEB Arena in round 9 of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League. CSKA are hoping to keep pace with Zenit and Spartak at the top of the table, while Lokomotiv could get within one point of CSKA with a win.

CSKA are in good form going into this tie, with their 3-1 derby win over Spartak followed by a dominant 1-0 win over Ufa in their most recent game. Substitute Kristijan Bistrovic scored within minutes of coming on, with his strike from the edge of the box, set up by fellow substitute Fedor Chalov, guaranteeing the victory.

After goalless draws against Zenit and Rostov restored some confidence to a poorly performing Lokomotiv Moscow side, Marko Nikolic’s men kept that momentum going with a 1-0 win over Tambov.

Anton Miranchuk replaced his twin brother Aleksey (who had departed for Serie A’s Atalanta) and assisted an early goal for Fedor Smolov, which was enough for all three points.

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

This fixture has been a fairly even contest for the last 10 games, with three draws occurring. Lokomotiv have the slight edge with four wins to CSKA’s three in that period. The two sides last met in July, with a last-gasp penalty from Aleksey Miranchuk winning the game for Lokomotiv by a 2-1 margin.

CSKA Moscow form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide: L-L-D-D-W

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

CSKA boss Viktor Goncharenko will in all likelihood reward previous match-winner Bistrovic with a start in midfield, with Konstantin Maradashvili suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card of this nascent season.

On the injury front, Igor Diveev is a doubt for this game, while Ilzat Akhmatov is back in training after recovering from a shoulder injury, although he’s ruled out for this game. Kirill Nababkin and Bruno Fuchs are also unavailable with long term injuries.

Injuries: Kirill Nababkin, Ilzat Akhmatov, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: Igor Diveev

Suspensions: Konstantin Maradashvili

Lokomotiv manager Marko Nikolic has no fresh injury concerns to deal with. Dmitri Barinov is the only player in the treatment room recovering from a long-term knee injury. However, Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a fourth yellow card of the season against Tambov, and is thus suspended for this game.

Daniil Kulikov ought to replace Krychowiak in midfield, with most of the lineup remaining the same.

Injuries: Dmitri Barinov

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Grzegorz Krychowiak

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted Lineups

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Mario Fernandes, Vadim Karpov, Hordur Magnusson, Georgi Shchennikov; Kristijan Bistrovic, Ivan Oblyakov; Konstantin Kuchaev, Nikola Vlasic, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov; Chidera Ejuke

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-5-1): Guilherme (GK); Dmitry Zhivoglyadov, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus; Eder, Daniil Kulikov, Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Fedor Smolov

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

It’s usually tough to pick a winner between these two Moscow-based sides, with most contests being closely fought. However, CSKA Moscow are in much better form going into this game, and with Chidera Ejuke in great form, they are likely to give Lokomotiv’s backline a tough time.

However, Fedor Smolov is always good for a goal, and with Anton Miranchuk supplying him, he could very well get on the scoresheet too. A stalemate appears to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Lokomotiv