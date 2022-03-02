CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow welcome Nizhny Novgorod as they look to continue their good momentum in the Russian Premier League following their recent derby win against Spartak.

A solid performance last weekend saw them keep pace with PFC Sochi and Dynamo Moscow for the last Champions League slot.

Nizhny Novgorod also come into this game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win against FC Ural in a game where they should have won by a bigger margin. They are still a long way from securing their top-division status and this game provides them a great opportunity to cause an upset.

CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod Head-to-Head

The two teams have rarely squared up against each other given the fact that it is the first time Nizhny have qualified for top-flight Russian football.

Overall, they have played against each other on three occasions, with CSKA taking two wins and one ending in a draw. For the visitors, the good thing is that the draw came in their most recent outing against CSKA in the first round of this season's fixtures.

Recent form nevertheless favors the stronger team, with CSKA losing only one out of their last five league outings.

CSKA Moscow form guide (in RPL): W-D-W-L-W

Nizhny form guide (in RPL): W-D-W-D-L

CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod Team News

CSKA Moscow

Hordur Magnusson remains the only fitness concern for the visitors with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injury: Hordur Magnusson

Suspension: None

Nizhny Novgorod

Defender Aleksei Kozlov was substituted in the last game against Ural following a hamstring cramp. His availability is doubtful going into this fixture.

Doubtful: Aleksei Kozlov

Suspension: None

CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveyev, Kirill Nababkin; Ivan Oblyakov, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Alan Dzagoev, Maksim Mukhin, Mario Fernandes; Chidera Ejuke, Anton Zabolotnyi

Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI (4-3-3): Artur Nigmatulin, Ivan Miladinovic, Kirill Gotsku, Nikitta Kakoev, Petras Boumal, Aleksander Sapita, Albert Shapirov, Igor Gorbunov, Richlord Ennin, Kirill Kosarev, Bekim Balaj

CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod Prediction

CSKA remain the overwhelming favorites in the fixture. However, they have to guard against complacency as Nizhny are capable of pulling off an upset. They have already completed a double over the famed Rubin Kazan this season.

Nevertheless, this tie is an important fixture for the Moscow-based outfit as they continue to hunt for Champions League qualification, and we expect the hosts to secure three points.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 3-1 Nizhny Novgorod

