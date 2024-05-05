CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2024

Rubin Kazan visit the VEB Arena on Monday in the Russian Premier League to face CSKA Moscow, looking to leapfrog them on the table.

The sides are currently separated by just a point on the table, with Moscow in eighth on 38 points, and Kazan right behind them in ninth with 37 points.

A victory for the visitors would mean the Red-Greens jumping into eighth place and they will be confident of their chances, given Moscow's struggles right now.

The Horses are winless in their last four league matches, including two defeats. Baltika inflicted a 3-1 loss on the side in their latest outing, as Moscow's form has gone off the boil lately.

Kazan have not covered themselves in glory either, but are unbeaten in three games since their 2-0 loss to Krylya Sovetov. During this run, the Red-Greens also caused a real surprise with a 2-0 win away to leaders Zenit St. Petersburg, who are currently competing for the league title with Krasnodar.

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 previous clashes between the sides, with CSKA Moscow winning 24 times over Rubin Kazan and losing on 14 occasions.

There have only been nine draws between the sides in history, including one in their most recent encounter on October 2023 (0-0).

After winning three clashes in a row, Rubin Kazan are winless against CSKA Moscow in their last two games.

CSKA Moscow beat Rubin Kazan 6-1 on their last visit to the Russian capital, and haven't beaten them in two consecutive home games since a run of four wins on the trot from 2012 to 2016.

CSKA Moscow are winless in their last four Russian Premier League games.

Having lost in their last match, CSKA Moscow could see consecutive league defeats for the first time this season.

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Prediction

Rubin Kazan may have a better record against CSKA Moscow but given their overall form right now, it's hard to see a winner here.

Moscow are winless in their last four league games, whereas Kazan have won just once from their last five. We don't expect goalmouth action here, like in their recent meetings, and this should end in a draw.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Rubin Kazan

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes