CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Red-hot CSKA Moscow will host an ailing Rubin Kazan at the VEB Arena as Russian Premier League action returns this weekend.

CSKA made it six wins in six after edging Lokomotiv in a 2-1 derby win. CSKA's incredible run of form saw them closing the gap with leaders Zenit to just six points.

Visiting Rubin Kazan will have a tough task as they look to bounce back from a controversial 2-1 defeat to Rostov which saw each team receiving a red card suspension.

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan

Head-To-Head

Interestingly, both teams are evenly matched ahead of this fixture. Both have earned two wins each in their last five meetings, with one game ending in a draw. The last time they met each other, Kazan took home all three points from the encounter.

Nevertheless, the recent record favors the home team who come into this fixture on a six-match winning streak.

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Rubin Kazan Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Team News

CSKA Moscow

The visitors remain without the services of Hörður Magnússon and Bruno Fuchs, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Hörður Magnússon, Bruno Fuchs

Suspended: None

Rubin Kazan

Vitaly Lisakovich will be out of this tie after receiving a red card against Rostov in the last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Vitaly Lisakovich

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev; Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Jaka Bijol; Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Konstantin Kuchaev, Anton Zabolotnyi, Chidera Ejuke

Rubin Kazan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuri Dyupin; Georgi Zotov, Filip Uremović, Montassar Talbi, Ilya Samoshnikov; Oliver Abildgaard, In-Beom Hwang; Anders Dreyer, Sead Hakšabanović, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Đorđe Despotović

CSKA Moscow vs Rubin Kazan Prediction

The game looks to be an epic mismatch at this point in time.

Kazan have lost four out of their last five league games and looked rather hapless in their last outing against Rostov. They will be up against a team that have made a late comeback into title contention.

CSKA will be looking to post another win, which would make in seven wins in seven, and put them firmly on Zenit's heels in the title race.

A resounding win for CSKA is on the cards.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 3-1 Rubin Kazan

