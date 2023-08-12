CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023 

CSKA Moscow host Sochi at the VEB Arena on Sunday (August 13) in the Russian Premier League, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to three games.

Having begun their season with a 2-1 defeat to Ural, the Horses overcame Akhmat Grozny and city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow in back-to-back games.

Against Grozny, Moscow won 3-2 in a pulsating encounter that saw five penalties scored and three players sent off. It included a 'penalty hat-trick' from their winger, Fyodor Chalov, who converted three spot-kicks, while Milan Gajic was sent off in first-half added time.

In the derby against Lokomotiv, though, there was far less drama, as CSKA romped to a comfortable 4-1 win.

With six points in the bag from three games, Vladimir Fedotov's side are fifth in the standings. However, on Wednesday, they were brought back to earth with a disappointing 2-0 loss to bottom side Fakel in the second round of the Russian Cup, Sochi, meanwhile, have won just once from their opening three games and languish in tenth place.

The Leopards began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Baltika on the opening day but went down to Krasnodar by an identical scoreline on matchday two. The next week, Dmitri Khokhlov's side lost 2-1 to Grozny.

If that wasn't enough, Sochi's campaign went from bad to worse after their elimination from the Russian Cup by Orenburg, who won 2-0 on Wednesday.

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 clashes, CSKA lead 5-4.

After three consecutive wins in the fixture, CSKA lost 2-0 to Sochi in their last clash in March 2023; Moscow have lost to them in back-to-back games only once before.

Having kept out CSKA in their last encounter, Sochi are looking to keep back-to-back clean sheets against them for the first time.

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Prediction

Both teams are coming off defeats in the domestic cup, but CSKA's form in the Russian Premier League is greater than Sochi's. The Leopards have lost their last three games across competitions. A win for the hosts is likely.

Prediction: CSKA 2-1 Sochi

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CSKA

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes