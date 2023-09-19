CSKA Moscow welcome Sochi to the VEB Arena for a Russian Cup group stage game on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Kryiya Sovetov Samara in the Russian Premier League at the weekend. Nikolai Rasskazov and Nikita Saltykov put Sovetov two goals to the good before Anton Zabolotnyi halved the deficit from the spot in the 36th minute. Fedor Chalove restored parity for CSKA in the 75th minute to force a share of the spoils.

Sochi, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Spartak Moscow. Srdjan Babic's injury time strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Belo-sinie will now turn their focus back to the cup, where they fell to a 5-4 defeat on penalties against CSKA Moscow in their last game. The defeat left Sochi in third spot in Group A, having garnered four points from three games. CSKA, meanwhile, are second with five points after three outings.

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides. CSKA lead 7-4.

Their most recent meeting last month was a goalless draw.

CSKA are winless in five competitive games in regulation time.

Sochi are on a four-game losing streak across competitions and have lost eight of their last nine competitive games.

Five of CSKA's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Prediction

CSKA have flattered to deceive this season, going winless in five competitive games. The sole win they have managed came on penalties against Sochi, CSKA's only goalless draw during the said period.

Sochi have fared much worse and have been on a losing streak for most of the season. On current form, it's difficult to see a winner, but the scale is tipped slightly towards the home side.

Prediction: CSKA 2-1 Sochi

CSKA Moscow vs Sochi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - CSKA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals