CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

CSKA Moscow will host Spartak Moscow at the VEB Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Russian Premier League campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and will be targeting a strong finish to the season. They were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Akhmat in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow victory despite their numerical disadvantage before their opponents scored a quickfire double late in the game to snatch all three points.

CSKA Moscow sit sixth in the league table with 37 points from 24 matches. They are just one point behind their midweek opponents in fourth place and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Spartak Moscow have also had their struggles this season but remain on course for a top-four league finish. They thrashed Rostov 5-1 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Paraguay international Jesus Medina, who netted a second-half brace to end a 14-game goal drought stretching back to last October.

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between CSKA and Spartak. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Koni are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Russian top flight this season with a goal tally of 44.

Six of Spartak's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow

CSKA's latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last six games at the VEB Arena and will be hopeful of a positive result when they play on Thursday.

Spartak, on the other hand, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that come Thursday. They have, however, struggled on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-1 Spartak Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CSKA Moscow to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)