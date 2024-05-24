CSKA Moscow vs Ural prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2023-24

CSKA Moscow and Ural battle for three points in a Russian Premier League matchday 30 fixture on Saturday (May 25). The hosts will be full of confidence, having thrashed Pari NN 6-2 away last time out.

Ivan Oblyakov, Tamerlan Musaev and Sasa Zdjelar scored to put them three goals up at the break. Victor Davila, Anton Zabolotnyi and Kirill Glebov also found the back of the net to help the capital side leave with all three points.

Ural, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home to Orenburg. Dmitriy Vorobyev broke the deadlock for Orenburg in the third minute, but Silvije Begic drew the game level just before the break.

Mohammad Ghorbani and Matias Perez scored after the break to put Orenburg 3-1 up by the 58th minute. Begic and Guilherme Schettine then found the back of the net to ensure the points were shared.

The draw left the Orange and Black in 11th spot, having garnered 30 points from 29 games, while CSKA are sixth with 45 points.

CSKA Moscow vs Ural Head-to-Head

CSKA have 25 wins from their last 40 head-to-head games, losing six. Their most recent clash in July saw Ural claim a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture on the opening day.

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Ural form guide: D-D-W-D-L

CSKA Moscow vs Ural Team News

CSKA Moscow

Vladislav Torop and Maksim Mukhin are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Vladislav Torop, Maksim Mukhin

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Ural

Oleg Shatov and Artem Mamin have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Oleg Shatov, Artem Mamin

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

CSKA Moscow vs Ural Predicted XIs

CSKA Moscow (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Moises, Willyan Rocha, Igor Diveev; Ilya Agapov, Victor Mendez, Sasa Zdjelar, Milan Gajic; Fedor Chalov, Anton Zabolotnyi, Ivan Oblyakov

Ural XI (4-3-3): Ilya Pomazun (GK); Italo, Emerson, Silvije Begic, Denys Kulakov; Andrey Egorychev, Timur Ayupov, Danijel Miskic; Igor Dmitriev, Aleksey Kashtanov, Ilya Ishkov

CSKA Moscow vs Ural Prediction

CSKA have had a league campaign to forget and also lost out on penalties in the Russian Cup final. Vladimir Fedotov's side have won their last two league games and will look to win three successive league games for the first time since August.

Ural, for their part, are just one point above the drop zone and need a win to guarantee survival on the last day. A draw or loss could also be enough depending on results elsewhere, but Viktor Gonchanrenko will prefer to err on the side of caution.

Nevertheless, expect CSKA to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: CSKA 1-0 Ural