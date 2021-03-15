CSKA Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg will go head-to-head in Russian Premier League action on Wednesday.

Heading into this midweek clash, the hosts are in third place in the standings, five points behind league leaders Zenit.

The visitors recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Akhmat Grozny in their last fixture while CSKA suffered a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal Tula.

#RPL Tables after Week 22 📋



Where is your favorite team? pic.twitter.com/FGvhEc8mIz — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 14, 2021

Also See: Cagliari 1-3 Juventus: 5 Talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick seals the deal | Serie A 2020-21

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 147 times across all competitions so far. The Red-Blues have a better record in the fixture at the moment, having recorded 65 wins over Zenit. However, they are winless in their last four meetings with the visitors.

Zenitchiki have 36 wins to their name and 46 games have ended in stalemates. These sides last met in the Premier League earlier this season at the Gazprom Arena.

Zenit recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture, with Sardar Azmoun scoring both goals for the visitors.

Advertisement

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: L-W-L-W-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide across all competitions: W-L-D-L-W

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

CSKA Moscow

The hosts will be without the services of Kirill Nababkin, who is out for the season. Bruno Fuchs is struggling with an injury and is not expected to be back anytime soon.

Igor Akinfeev returned to the fold after missing two games and is expected to start in this crucial fixture.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Malcom picked up an injury in a friendly fixture last month

The league leaders won't be able to call upon Malcom, Sebastián Driussi and Mikhail Kerzhakov for the trip to the capital.

Driussi is expected to be back for Zenit once he recovers from a muscle injury.

Advertisement

💣 Here comes the BOOM



💥 Incredible shot by Vyacheslav Karavaev#RPL #ZenitAkhmat pic.twitter.com/dZ9kdg63EL — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 13, 2021

Injured: Malcom, Sebastián Driussi, Mikhail Kerzhakov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, Hordur Magnusson, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Konstantin Maradishvili; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andrey Lunyov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

The clubs have been in decent form since their return to action in the Russian top-flight. Both teams have two wins and two losses across all competitions.

Zenit have been the better side in front of the goal, scoring eight goals in that period. Given their better goal-scoring form and better record in their recent meetings, we predict a win for the visitors.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-2 Zenit Saint Petersburg