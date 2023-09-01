CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

CSKA Moscow host Zenit St. Petersburg in a Russian Premier League matchday seven fixture on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts are coming off a shootout win over Sochi in the Russian Cup. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw, with CSKA triumphing 5-4 in the shootout.

The Krasno-sinie will now turn their attention back to the league scene, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Orenburg. That left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 10 points from six games.

Zenit, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Baltika in the Russian Cup. Angelo Henriquez' 42nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

In their last game, Zenit thrashed Sochi 4-0 at home. The win saw them hold on to second spot in the points table, having garnered 13 points from six games.

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 160 times CSKA lead 69-45.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 saw Zenit win 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw in the Russian Super Cup.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Zenit's defeat to Baltika snapped their four-game winning streak.

Four of Zenit's last five games across competitions have see at least one team fail to score.

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

Two of Russia's biggest sides renew hostilities a few weeks after squaring off in the season curtain-raiser.

Zenit's title defence is still on track, and they will be keen to register a win over one of their potential challengers. CSKA, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent start to the campaign, but a win will propel them into the title race.

However, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: CSKA 1-1 Zenit

CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals