CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow host Zenit St. Petersburg at VEB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Sunday, with both sides having solid seasons so far.
CSKA Moscow are currently sixth in the league, nine points behind their opponents. Aleksey Berezutski's side have been inconsistent of late, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Zenit this weekend.
Zenit St. Petersburg are at the top of the league four points ahead of Dinamo in second. Sergey Semak's side have also faltered of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against CSKA Moscow on Sunday.
Both sides will be looking to win and that should make Sunday's game an exciting matchup.
CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-to-Head
Zenit have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their previous five meetings against CSKA Moscow.
Zenit came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in August. Sardar Azmoun scored the game's only goal to secure all three points on the night.
CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D
Zenit St. Petersburg Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D
CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News
CSKA Moscow
Bruno Fuchs will be suspended for the game on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hordur Magnusson is still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Hordur Magnusson
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Bruno Fuchs
Zenit St. Petersburg
Sardar Azmoun should make his return to the team after missing the 1-1 draw against Malmo in midweek. However, Wendell and Stanislav Kritsyuk will both miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Wendell, Stanislav Kritsyuk
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI
CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgi Shchennikov, Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes; Ivan Oblyakov, Maksim Mukhin; Chidera Ejuke, Fedor Chalov, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov; Anton Zabolotny
Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren; Andrey Mostovoy, Claudinho, Wilmar Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba
CSKA Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction
It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given the form that both sides are in. However, Zenit should have enough firepower to win the game.
We predict a well-contested game, with Zenit coming away with a win.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-2 Zenit St. Petersburg