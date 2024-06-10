Cuba vs Cayman Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Cuba host the Cayman Islands at the Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from their opening-day loss. The sides have been drawn alongside Honduras, Antigua and Barbuda and Bermuda in Group A.

Ranked 169th in the world, Cuba haven't played in the World Cup since their debut in 1938, the second edition of the competition. Now in their fresh bid to make a second appearance, the Lions of the Caribbean were dealt an early blow with a 3-1 defeat by Honduras on Thursday.

Maikel Reyes had put them in front after 23 minutes, but Honduras fought back through goals from Anthony Lozano, Edwin Rodriguez and Roman Castillo to seal all three points.

The defeat left Cuba without a point and languishing at the bottom of the group after the first round with a goal difference of -2. It was also their third loss in four official games, with Honduras previously beating them in the CONCACAF Nations League, followed by a humiliating 8-0 loss to Russia in a friendly.

On the other hand, the Cayman Islands managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda on home turf in their first qualifying match. With three points in the bag, Cláudio Garcia's side are second in the group to Honduras, who have six points from a possible six.

Cuba vs Cayman Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Cuba winning nine times over the Turtles and drawing thrice.

This is the first encounter between the sides since September 2006.

Of their last five games, Cuba have won just once: a 1-0 win over Nicaragua in a friendly back in March.

After losing consecutively, the Turtles could see back-to-back wins, having beaten Antigua and Barbuda in their last clash. For the record, the Caribbean minnows haven't posted two consecutive wins since October-November 2019.

The Lions of the Caribbean are ranked 169th in the world, whereas their rivals are placed 27 positions below them.

Cuba vs Cayman Islands Prediction

Cuba are the stronger side here, and although they are coming into the fixture on the back of a defeat, the Lions of the Caribbean have enough in the tank to defeat their opponents.

Prediction: Cuba 2-0 Cayman Islands

Cuba vs Cayman Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cuba to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No