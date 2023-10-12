Cuba vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Cuba welcome Honduras to the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sachez in a CONCACAF Nations League League A clash on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 win over Suriname at home in the last international window. William Angeli's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Honduras, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Grenada 4-0 at home in September. Edwin Rodriguez scored a brace, while Luis Palma scored and provided an assist in the rout.

The victory saw Los Catrachos climb to third spot in Group B, having garnered three points from two games. Cuba, meanwhile, sit in second spot with four points to show for their efforts after two games.

Cuba vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Cuba trail 7-5.

Their last clash in December 2012 saw Honduras claim a comfortable 4-0 victory in a friendly.

Honduras have won their last five meetings, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

Cuba's win over Suriname ended their six-game winless win, losing four.

Five of Honduras' last seven games have seen one team fail to score.

Seven of Cuba's last nine games have seen at least team fail to score.

Five of Cuba's last six games, including the last four, have produced at least nine corners.

Cuba vs Honduras Prediction

Cuba are the underdogs on paper despite playing at home. Los Leones del Caribe are without a win against Honduras since 1971 and have lost their last five meetings.

Honduras, meanwhile, have won their last five games against Cuba, highlighting the size of the task facing the hosts. Reinaldo Rueda's side started their Nations League campaign with a defeat to Jamaica but got back on track in their next game. They will look to get another win to climb into the top two.

Expect Honduras to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cuba 0-2 Honduras

Cuba vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals