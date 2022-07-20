Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Cuiaba host Atletico Mineiro at the Arena Pantanal on Thursday night in the 18th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

Cuiaba have struggled for results in the league this season and currently sit dangerously close to the drop zone with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. After a positive start to the month which saw them pick up back-to-back wins, the Dourado returned to their old ways, losing 1-0 to league leaders Palmeiras in their game on Tuesday.

The home side sit 15th in the league table with just 19 points from 17 games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points this week.

Atletico Mineiro have hit a good patch of late and have now turned up the heat in their title defense. They shook off their disappointing exit from the Copa do Brasil last week to pick up a 1-0 win over Botafogo and perhaps deserved to have won by a larger margin as they were the more dominant side offensively.

The Galo have picked up 31 points from 17 games and sit second in the league table, just two points behind Palmeiras at the top. They will be looking to leapfrog the Verdao with a win on Thursday.

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Cuiaba and Atletico Mineiro, with the visitors winning on both occasions.

The Dourado have one of the worst home records in the league this season, with only Fortaleza, Botafogo and Juventude picking up fewer home points.

Atletico Mineiro are the third-most prolific side in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with their goal tally of 25 only bettered by Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino.

Cuiaba have scored just six goals on home turf this season, the second-fewest in the Brazilian top-flight.

The Galo are one of two sides to have lost just one away league game this season.

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Cuiaba's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and marked their fifth winless outing in their last seven games. They have won just two of their last 11 games on home turf across all competitions and could struggle here.

Atletico Mineiro have won four of their last five league games and are undefeated in their last seven in the competition. They are the clear favorites for this one and should win here.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Cuiaba's last eight outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Cuaiba to concede first: YES (The Dourado have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven matches)

