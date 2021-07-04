Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Cuiaba will take on Atletico Mineiro at Arena Pantanal on Sunday in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A matches.

Cuiaba are currently struggling in the relegation zone, with a tally of just four points from six games. They haven't won a single game so far, losing twice and playing out four draws.

Cuiaba lost their last league game to Flamengo at home. Pedro scored the opener in the 10th-minute for the visitors, which was followed by a second-half injury-time strike from Thiago Maia.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro are coming off a convincing 4-1 win against Atletico Goianiense. Matias Zaracho and Ignacio Fernandez's braces handed Mineiro the win, as Marlon Freitas' goal in the first-half proved to be a mere consolation for Goianiense.

Atletico Mineiro are fifth in the table with 13 points from eight games.

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Cuiaba and Atletico Mineiro will square off for the first time on Sunday.

Cuiaba form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Atletico Mineiro form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Cuiaba

Cuiaba will be without the services of Clayson, who is suspended for the game against Atletico Mineiro.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Clayson

Atletico Mineiro

Centre-back Nathan Silva will be eligible for selection after serving his yellow card suspension.

Junior Alonso returns to the Mineiro camp after Paraguay bowed out of the Copa America following a loss to Peru.

Dodo remains sidelined with an injury. Igor Rabello is in contention to start after recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

Injured: Dodo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-5-1): Walter; Lucas Hernandez, Walber, Paulao, Lucas Ramon; Jonathan Cafu, Pepe, Uilian Correia, Yuri, Junior ;Elton

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Mariano, Rever, Igor Rabello, Guga; Jair, Nathan, Ignacio Fernandez; Felicio, Hulk, Savio

Cuiaba vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Apart from a minor hiccup in form recently, Atletico Mineiro have looked solid during their 2021 Brasileiro Serie A campaign. Cuca's side possess the right blend of offense and defense, and it will be tough for the home side to matchup with Mineiro's players.

Cuiaba look destined for relegation and it is difficult to imagine they will be able to muster even a single point on Sunday despite playing on home soil.

We predict a comfortable win for Atletico Mineiro.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-3 Atletico Mineiro

