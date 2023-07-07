Cuiaba vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cuiaba and Bahia go head-to-head at the Arena Pantanal on Saturday (July 8).

The Dourado head into the weekend fresh off picking up their first home win of the season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Cuiaba turned in a performance of the highest quality on Sunday, beating Santos 3-0.

Before that, Antonio Oliveira’s men were on a three-gamewinless run, picking up just one point from a possible nine. Cuiaba have won four of their 13 games, losing six, to collect 15 points and are 13th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bahia failed to find their feet last time out in a 1-1 draw by Gremio in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal clash.

Renato Paiva’s side now return to the Brazilian Serie A, where they're on a two-match losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Fluminense and Gremio respectively.

With 12 points from 13 games, Bahia are 15th in the league table, level on points with 16th-placed Corinthians.

Cuiaba vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with their previous two ending in draws.

Bahia are on a three-game winless run, losing twice since a 1-0 win over Palmeiras on June 22.

Antonio Oliveira’s men have managed just one home win in six league games this season, losing thrice.

The Tricolor Bahiaco have failed to win their last five away games across competitions, losing thrice since a 1-0 over Vasco da Gama in May.

Cuiaba vs Bahia Prediction

Buoyed by their dominant display against Santos, Cuiaba will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. They should pick up from where they dropped off last time out against an out-of-sorts Bahia side.

Prediction: Cuiaba 2-1 Bahia

Cuiaba vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cuiaba

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Bahia’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Cuiaba’s last nine outings.)

