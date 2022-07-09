Cuiaba vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In the 16th gameweek of the Brasileiro Serie A, Cuiaba will host Botafogo at the Arena Pantanal on Sunday.

Cuiaba have struggled in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, finding themselves in the drop zone. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 comeback win over Avai, thanks to second-half strikes from Valdivia and Joaquin, with the latter scoring his first goal for the club.

Nevertheless, the Dourado are 18th in the league table with just 16 points from 15 games. They will look to build on their latest result and pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Botafogo, meanwhile, enjoyed a fairly decent start to the season before going on a horrid three-week spell between May and June. They have begun picking up points recently, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino, with Vinicius Lopes scoring the lone goal of the game.

The Fogo have picked up 21 points from 15 games this season and are ninth in the standings. They will target maximum points here as they push for a Copa Libertadores spot.

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Cuiaba and Botafogo. Both teams have a win apiece, with the other game ending in a draw.

The Fogo are goalless in their last two games in this fixture.

The Dourado have picked up the joint-second fewest points at home in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Juventude and Ceara having a lower tally.

Botafogo have picked up 14 points in their eight away league games this season. The tally is only bettered by league leaders Palmeiras.

Cuiaba have statistically the worst offensive output in the league this season, scoring only 11 goals.

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Prediction

Cuiaba's latest result ended a three-game goalless run and four-game winless streak in the league. They are winless in back-to-back home league games, though. They have won just one of their last ten across competitions and could struggle here.

Botafogo have won three of their last four league games after winning just two of their eight before that. They have, however, shown solidity away from home in the league this season and should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-1 Botafogo.

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one teams has found the back of the net in three games in this fixture).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals) .

