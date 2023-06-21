Cuiaba vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Cuiaba will entertain league leaders Botafogo at the Arena Pantanal in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians last time around. They are in 14th place in the league table with 12 points to their name. A win in this match might help them climb into the upper half of the league table.

The visitors returned to winning ways after a 1-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense, with a 2-0 home win over Fortaleza in their previous outing thanks to Francisco Soares' brace.

They are at the top of the league standings with 24 points to their name and will need to avoid dropping points as second-placed Palmeiras have 22 points.

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in all competitions since 2019. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with three wins to their name. The visitors have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

The visitors have failed to score in their last four meetings against the hosts, with all games producing under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have recorded eight wins in the league this season, at least two more than any other team in the competition.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, conceding seven goals in 10 games, with six of them coming in their four away games.

The hosts are winless in their four league games this season, suffering two defeats.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in the competition this season, scoring nine goals in 10 games.

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Prediction

Dourado are unbeaten in their last four league games, keeping two clean sheets. At home, they have struggled recently, losing two of their last three games. They have not conceded in their last four meetings against the league leaders, which bodes well for them.

Fogo have looked solid in the league this season, winning eight of the 10 games thus far. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league outings. They have suffered defeats in their last two away games and might struggle here.

Cuiaba have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against the visitors. Interestingly, both of the visitors' defeats in the league have come in their travels. With two teams playing their first game in 10 days, they will be well-rested and look to avoid a defeat.

Considering the current form and recent history of the two teams, we back them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-1 Botafogo

Cuiaba vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes

