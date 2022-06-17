Cuiaba vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cuiaba play host to Ceara at the Arena Pantanal on Saturday.

The Alvinegro Cearense will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides since 2011.

Cuiaba continued to struggle for consistency as they fell to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Flamengo this week.

They have now failed to win six of their last seven outings in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four games in that time.

Cuiaba are currently 18th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings after picking up 12 points from 12 games so far.

Ceara, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the third time in four games as they played out a goalless draw with Atletico Mineiro last time out.

However, they are now unbeaten in 11 straight outings, stretching back to a 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense on May 8.

With 15 points from 12 games, Ceara are currently 15th in the league table, but could rise as high as seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Cuiaba vs Ceara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth ever meeting between the sides, with Ceara picking up two wins from their previous four encounters.

Cuiaba are yet to taste victory against the visitors, while the spoils have been shared in one encounter.

Ceara head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 11 outings, picking up five wins and six draws in that time.

Cuiaba have managed just one win from their last seven games across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws.

António Oliveira’s men have struggled for form on home turf, where they have lost five and managed just one win in their most recent nine games.

Cuiaba vs Ceara Prediction

While Cuiaba will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled to get going at home, winning just one of their last nine outings at the Arena Pantanal. The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game in solid form and we are backing them to come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-2 Ceara

Cuiaba vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ceara

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Cuiaba have failed to score in two of the previous three meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been less than three goals scored in each of Ceara’s last five outings)

