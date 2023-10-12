Cuiaba vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

Cuiaba and Cruzeiro bring round 26 of the Brasileiro Serie A to an end when they lock horns at the Arena Pantanal on Saturday.

Both sides are currently separated by two points in the bottom half of the league table and we anticipate a thrilling contest this weekend.

Cuiaba continued their fine run of results in the Copa FMF as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Operário-MT last Sunday.

António Oliveira’s side have now gone four straight games without defeat across all competitions, picking up two draws and two wins, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Fluminense in Serie A on September 30.

With 32 points from 25 matches, Cuiaba are currently 11th in the league standings, level on points with 12th-placed Internacional.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, continued to struggle for results as they were held to a 1-1 draw by America Mineiro last time out.

Zé Ricardo’s men have now failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up six draws since mid-July.

Cruzeiro are currently 15th in the Serie A standings, level on 30 points with 14th-placed Santos.

Cuiaba vs Cruzeiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cuiaba have been unbeaten in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins and one draw in the previous three meetings between the sides.

Cruzeiro have lost three of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 victory at Santos on September 14 being the exception.

Cuiaba are unbeaten in six of their last seven Serie A home games, picking up four wins and two draws since the start of July.

C men are unbeaten in their last six home matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since August’s 2-0 loss against Palmeiras.

Cuiaba vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Cuiaba have enjoyed a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against a Cruzeiro side who have managed just one win in their last 11 matches.

We predict a cagey affair at the Arena Pantanal, with Oliveira’s men extending their dominance in the history of this fixture.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-0 Cruzeiro

Cuiaba vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cuiaba to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Cuiaba’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in the hosts’ last six outings)