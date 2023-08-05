Cuiaba vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2023

Round 18 of the Brasileiro Serie A comes to an end on Sunday when Cuiaba and Flamengo lock horns at the Arena Pantanal.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Rubro-Negro, having failed to win their last four meetings since July 2021.

Cuiaba turned in another superb team performance as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory against Internacional last Saturday.

António Oliveira’s men have now won three Serie A games on the spin for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2021.

This fine run of form has seen Cuiaba rise to ninth place in the league table after picking up 25 points from their 17 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Flamengo placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores on Friday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Olimpia in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they are unbeaten in their last six matches, claiming three wins and three draws since a 4-0 loss to Red Bull Bragantino on June 23.

With 31 points from 17 matches, Flamengo are currently second in the league standings, level on points with third-placed Palmeiras.

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Cuiaba and Flamengo, with the Rubro-Negro claiming three wins and one draw in their previous four encounters.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since June’s defeat against Bragantino.

Cuiaba have won all but one of their last four league matches, with a 1-1 draw against Bahia on July 8 being the exception.

Sampaoli’s men are unbeaten in six consecutive away matches, claiming two draws and four wins, including a 2-0 victory over Cuiaba in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil semi-final clash on July 27.

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Prediction

Cuiaba and Flamengo have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Arena Pantanal.

However, Sampaoli’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-2 Flamengo

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Flamengo’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Cuiaba’s last seven matches)