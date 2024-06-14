Cuiaba vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cuiaba and Fortaleza go head-to-head at the Arena Pantanal on Sunday. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men will be looking to get one over the hosts, having lost both home and away meetings between the teams last season.

Cuiaba were sent back down to earth in Serie A as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cruzeiro at the Mineirão Stadium on Thursday.

Before that, Petit’s side picked up their first league win of the season when they thrashed Criciuma 5-2 on June 9 to end their six-game winless run.

With just four points from eight matches, Cuiaba are currently 19th in the league standings, one point above rock-bottom Vitoria but could surge into 13th place with a win on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Fortaleza were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time since March as they lost 1-0 against Bahia in midweek.

This followed a shock penalty-shootout defeat at the hands of Serie B side CRB in the Copa do Nordeste final on June 9 which saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

With 10 points from seven matches, Fortaleza are currently 11th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Juventude.

Cuiaba vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the last 18 meetings between the two sides.

Cuiaba have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fortaleza have won just one of their last seven away matches in all competitions while losing four and picking up three draws since mid-April.

Cuiaba have failed to win their last five home matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws since May’s 3-0 victory over Metropolitano.

Cuiaba vs Fortaleza Prediction

Looking at past encounters between Cuiaba and Fortaleza, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Arena Pantanal on Sunday.

Fortaleza have suffered a drop-off in form of late but we are tipping them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-1 Fortaleza

Cuiaba vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Cuiaba’s last five outings)