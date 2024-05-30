Cuiaba vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Cuiaba welcome Internacional to the Arena Pantanal in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (June 1). The hosts have suffered losses in all four league games in the new season.

Cuaiba returned to winning ways after three games with a 1-0 triumph at Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday. Isidro Pitta scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as Cuaiba finished second in Group G.

Internacional, meanwhile, played their first game of the month on Wednesday, suffering a 2-1 home loss to Belgrano in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Rafael Santos Borre Maury scored in the 39th minute, but Pablo Chavarría netted a three-minute brace late in the first half to help his team to a comeback win.

Cuiaba vs Internacional Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just eight times across competitions thus far. Internacional lead 3-2. They last met in the Serie A last season, with Internacional winning 2-0 away.

Cuiaba form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Internacional form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Cuiaba vs Internacional Team News

Cuiaba

Rikelme, Derik Lacerda and Lucas Fernandes are nursing thigh injuries. Filipe Augusto is a doubt with a muscle strain, while Fernando Sobral, rested against Lanus, should return. Deyverson continues to train separately from the squad and is unlikely to start.

Injured: Rikelme, Derik Lacerda, Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: Filipe Augusto, Deyverson

Suspended: None

Internacional

Wanderson is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cuiaba vs Internacional Predicted XIs

Cuiaba (4-3-3): Walter; Railan, Bruno Alves, Gabriel, Ramon; Lucas Mineiro, Denilson, Max Alves; Jonathan Cafu, Clayson, Isidro Pitta

Internacional (4-1-3-2): Sergio Rochet; Fabricio Bustos, Vitao, Robert Renan, Rene; Fernando; Mauricio, Alan Patrick, Bruno Henrique; Enner Valencia, Rafael Santos Borre

Cuiaba vs Internacional Prediction

Cuaiba returned to winning ways in midweek. They are yet to open their account in the league this term, suffering four losses.

Internacional, meanwhile, have played just once in over a month and lost that game in midweek. They have just one loss in 11 away games across competitions, though.

Considering the form of both teams and their goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-1 Internacional