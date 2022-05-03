Cuiaba vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Cuiaba host Racing Club at the Arena Pantanal for a clash in Group B of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

With just three points from as many games so far, the Dourado face a must-win game in their bid to qualify for the round of 16.

They started off the campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Melgar following which the Brazilian side were beaten by Racing and River Plate.

Racing are trailing Melgar on goal difference in the race to qualify for the last-16 round of the tournament.

Both sides have accumulated six points each, but the latter currently hold the initiative at the top of the group.

La Academia cannot afford to drop points either and must win by a big margin to claim pole position.

Cuiaba vs Racing Club Head-To-Head

Racing beat Cuiaba 2-0 in the April reverse, courtesy of a goal from Santos Laguna loanee Javier Correa and an own goal from Joao Carlos.

Cuiaba Form Guide (across all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Racing Club Form Guide (across all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Cuiaba vs Racing Club Team News

Cuiaba

The Dourado have a clean bill of health going into Tuesday's game against Racing.

Head coach Pintado might field the same starting XI that drew with Atletico Goianiense.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Racing Club

Goalkeeper Gabriel Arias has a ruptured cruciate ligament and will not return to the pitch before June at the earliest. Gaston Gomez will likely continue between the sticks in Arias' absence.

Midfielder Mauricio Martinez and striker Gabriel Hauche are out with a ruptured cruciate ligament and a fractured foot respectively.

Injured: Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Martinez, Gabriel Hauche

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cuiaba vs Racing Club Predicted XI

Cuiaba (4-2-3-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur, Uendel; Marcão, Pepê; Marquinhos, Valdívia, Everton; André Felipe.

Racing Club (4-2-3-1): Gastón Gómez; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa, Eugenio Mena; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno; Fabricio Domínguez, Edwin Cardona, Matías Rojas; Javier Correa.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Cuiaba vs Racing Club Prediction

This is an important game for both teams in terms of further progress in the Copa Sudamericana. Racing are the favorites here given their recent form but Cuiaba could be a formidable side at home.

A draw seems to be the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-1 Racing Club

Edited by Peter P