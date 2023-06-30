Cuiaba vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2023 

Cuiaba will host Santos at the Arena Pantanal on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by struggling Vasco da Gama in their last game, falling behind after a second-half penalty before a late red card to Antonio Oliveira scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Cuiaba sit 16th in the table with 12 points from 12 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Santos have not fared much better than their opponents as they have struggled both on the domestic and continental stages this season. They were beaten 3-2 by Flamengo in their last league outing, with Stiven Mendoza and Rodrigo Fernandez scoring consolation goals.

The visitors have picked up just 13 points from 12 games this season and sit 13th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this Sunday.

Cuiaba vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the fifth meeting between Cuiaba and Santos. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Cuiaba are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of just nine.

Three of Santos' five league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Dourado are one of two teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to win a game on home turf.

Cuiaba vs Santos Prediction

Cuiaba are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last eight league games. They are winless in their last five home games and could struggle this weekend.

Santos are on an abysmal 11-game winless streak across all competitions dating back to mid-May. They have lost all but two of their last eight away games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Cuiaba 1-1 Santos

Cuiaba vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

