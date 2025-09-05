Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Cultural Leonesa will host Leganes at the Estadio Reino de Leon on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have endured a difficult return to life in the Spanish second tier and have another challenging task ahead of them as they look to pick up their first points of the new season and climb up from 21st place.

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Sporting Gijon last time out but could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Leganes have endured a sluggish start to their season, owing largely to their inability to hold on to leads. They dropped points for a third game running in their 2-2 draw with Deportivo La Coruna last time out, racing to a two-goal lead in the first half via efforts from Miguel de la Fuente and Duk before letting it all slip in the final 20 minutes of the contest.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with three points from an obtainable nine and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season this weekend against a newly-promoted outfit.

Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Cultural and Leganes. The visitors are undefeated in all seven contests picking up three wins and four draws.

The two teams last faced off in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey, with the visitors winning the eighth-round clash 3-2 in extra time.

Cultural are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1990.

The newly-promoted side have the joint-worst offensive record in the Spanish second tier so far with just one goal scored in three games.

Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes Prediction

La Cultu have lost their last four competitive outings, conceding 11 goals in that period. They are underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will need something special to avoid defeat here.

Los Pepineros are the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game but will need to stay switched on for the entirety of the contest if they are to come away with maximum points and potentially kick start their campaign.

Prediction: Cultural Leonesa 0-1 Leganes

Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

