Curacao vs Barbados prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Curacao will play host to Barbados at Ergilio Hato Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are housed in Group C alongside Haiti, Saint Lucia and Aruba.

Curacao are set to honour their first assignment of 2024, six months after a double friendly against El Salvador, which ended in stalemates (1-1, 1-1).

The hosts have participated in eight editions of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers but are yet to reach the finals. Curacao will hope to succeed in Group C, which is considered as one of the cheapest amongst the six. However, winning at home is crucial. The hosts will strive to make the most of their home advantage in the hope of snatching maximum points.

Trending

Barbados have been in crisis since last year when they performed woefully in the Nations League, losing seven out of eight matches. New head coach Kent Hall claims the team is on the road to recovery and could perform better in the World Cup qualifiers than what they did in the Nations League. Barbados will enter this meeting on the back of five straight defeats, with 23 goals conceded against five. The team could have seen some improvement since November but they have to prove it.

Curacao have won once in their last five matches in all competitions, drawing twice and losing twice.

Curacao vs Barbados Head-to-Head

The two teams have met twice in all competitions, with Curacao losing the two games against Barbados – 1-0, 2-1.

Curacao form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Barbados form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Curacao vs Barbados News

Curacao

New head coach Dick Advocaat took the team to Turkey for preparations ahead of the qualifiers. Right-back Joshua Brenet will not play a part due to suspension.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Joshua Brenet.

Unavailable: None.

Barbados

Barbados have not reported cases of injuries or suspensions ahead of this clash.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Curacao vs Barbados Predicted Xls

Curacao (4-3-3): Tyrick Bodak (GK), Juriën Gaari, Roshon van Eijma, Justin Ogenia, Nathan Markelo, Godfried Roemeratoe, Kevin Felida, Juninho Bacuna, Jeremy Antonisse, Kenji Gorré, Rangelo Janga

Barbados (4-2-3-1): Liam Brathwaite (GK), Andre Applewhaite, Mario Williams, Akeem Hill, Zachary Ellis Hayden, Zachary Applewhite, Hadan Holligan, Ackeel Applewhaite, Nadre Butcher, Elijah Downey, Keon Atkins

Curacao vs Barbados Prediction

Curacao are in search of their first victory against Barbados. They have a good opportunity to make it happen this time due to the visitors’ debilitated form.

Despite their current shape, Barbados could be inspired by their past successes over Curacao, even with their home advantage.

Curacao are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Curacao 2-1 Barbados