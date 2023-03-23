Curacao vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Canada vist the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad to face Curacao in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday (March 25). The Maples Leafs play for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they went out in the group stage.

Making their first appearance in the tournament finals since 1986, they lost all three of their group games to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, scoring just twice, although their second strike was an own goal. Nonetheless, it was still a good learning curve for a young and dynamic side as Canada prepare to host the next edition of the World Cup in 2026.

For now, their attention turns towards to the Nations League, where they trail Honduras in Group C by three points. John Herdman's side are second in the standings, having won once and lost once in two games.

To reach the final, they must win their remaining two clashes, the last of which is against the group leaders. Canada have named 23 players for this month's double header, including Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Lille forward Jonathan David.

Curacao, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings with as many points as Canada but have played a game more than them. La Pantera Negra will hope to make one last push to qualify for the Nations League final in what's their last game of the group stage.

Curacao vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won both their previous encounters with Curacao, including a stunning 4-0 victory in their first Nations League clash of the season

The visitors have lost four of their last six games, including their last three.

Curacao are winless in five games.

The hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in ten games

Canada have scored in their last five outings.

Curacao vs Canada Prediction

Curacao are ranked just 33 places behind Canada, but their form has been poor lately while the Maples Leafs boast some quality options in attack, who can give the hosts a tough time. The visitors should prevail without much hassle.

Prediction: Curacao 0-3 Canada

Curacao vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

