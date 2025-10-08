Curacao vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Curacao will be up against Jamaica at the Ergilio Hato Stadium on Friday in the third game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - CONCACAF third round clash. Both sides will be looking to pick up where they left off during the last international break and boost their chances of advancing from the group.

Curacao failed to take advantage of their chances, resulting in their opening fixture ending in a goalless draw against Trinidad and Tobago, but they picked up maximum points in their next game, defeating Bermuda 3-2 last month. La Familia Azul have only lost three games across all competitions since the start of 2024 and will be looking to continue their impressive form as they seek a first-ever appearance in the World Cup finals.

Jamaica lead the group with two wins from two, defeating Bermuda 4-0 in the first round and getting a comfortable 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in their last game. The Reggae Boyz finished top of their group in the last round and remain favorites to repeat such success in this round to end their 28-year absence from the World Cup but will need to ensure they get a result against their toughest opponents in the group.

Curacao vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on four previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Curacao have won one of those games, and one ended in a draw while Jamaica won the remaining two.

The hosts have the second-best offensive record in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers with 18 goals scored in six games.

Only two teams in the qualifiers have shipped fewer goals than Jamaica who have conceded only two goals after six games.

Curacao are currently ranked 84th in the FIFA World Rankings while Jamaica are ranked 69th.

Curacao vs Jamaica Prediction

La Familia Azul are underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to get all three points against a side with much more quality.

The Reggae Boyz will be confident to get at least a point away from home but could go a step further and secure all three points should they stay switched on for the entirety of the contest.

Prediction: Curacao 1-2 Jamaica

Curacao vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Jamaica's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four matches)

