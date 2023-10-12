Curacao vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Curacao will invite Panama to the Ergilio Hato Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the competition. Interestingly, they have suffered 1-0 losses in both of their games in the competition and will look to open their goalscoring account in this home game.

They suffered a 1-0 away loss at Martinique last time around and Leandro Bacuna, who was sent off in the 66th minute, is suspended for the match.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far. After recording a comfortable 3-0 home win over Martinique in their campaign opener, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guatemala in their previous outing.

Curacao vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with the meetings coming in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts, recording a 2-1 home win while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts are winless in their last nine games in all competitions, suffering eight defeats. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss in their last nine games in all competitions.

Curacao have suffered defeats in their last four games in the Nations League, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Panama have suffered two defeats in their last eight games in the Nations League. They have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last 16 games in all competitions. Interestingly, their last three wins in all competitions have all come away from home.

Curacao vs Panama Prediction

La Pantera Azul have struggled in their recent games and are winless in all competitions since June 2022. They have failed to score in six of their last nine games in all competitions and might struggle here.

They have failed to score in four of their last six home games in all competitions. In the Nations League, they have recorded just two wins in eight games thus far, with one of them coming at home.

Los Canaleros are unbeaten in their two games in the Nations League thus far and will look to extend that run in this match. They drew their only away game at Curacao and will look to open their goalscoring account.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen will be without the services of captain Anibal Gody, who dropped out due to personal reasons. Jovani Welch is also sidelined after picking up an injury recently.

Nonetheless, Panama have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and, considering their current form, should be able to record a narrow win while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Curacao 0-2 Panama

Curacao vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ismael Díaz to score or assist any time - Yes