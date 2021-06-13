Curacao vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama will hope to finish their job and qualify for the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Curacao at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad.

Los Canaleros beat the Caribbean side 2-1 at home on Saturday night to draw first blood and take a small advantage into next week's clash.

Alberto Quintero and Cecilio Waterman scored in the second half for the hosts. However, Rangelo Janga pulled one back for Guus Hiddink's side with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

The goal gave them a massive lifeline and they can advance into the third round of the qualifiers with a narrow 1-0 victory. However, Curacao will be wary of conceding the first goal as that would make their task harder.

Curacao vs Panama Head-To-Head

Panama's 2-1 victory against Curacao last week was just their third in history from nine games against the Caribbean outfit. Curacao remain ahead in terms of their head-to-head record with four wins over Panama.

Ganó Panamá 🇵🇦 2-1 ante Curacao 🇨🇼



Resultado corto para lo que fue el trámite del partido. Panama muy superior, pero desperdició oportunidades de gol muy claras, un error de Manotas propició el gol de Curacao 🇨🇼.



Serie abierta, el martes se define todo. — Jose del Valle (@delvalle_ESPN) June 13, 2021

Curacao Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Panama Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

Curacao vs Panama Team News

Curacao

Given that they need to score goals in the game, Guus Hiddink might opt to play a more attacking side in this match. Elson Hooi could come into the starting XI to provide width from the right flank and Gervane Kastaneer may be introduced on the left.

Janga, who scored their only goal of the match last time, might retain his place in the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

¡📸🇵🇦⚽️!



Las fotos 📸 del triunfo por 2-1 de #PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 sobre Curazao en el partido de ida de la segunda fase de las eliminatorias.#TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/sgwaxETQ2E — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 13, 2021

Panama

Luis Mejia made an error which allowed Curacao back in the game, so the more experienced Jose Calderon might replace him for the second leg. Armando Cooper, the veteran midfielder with more than 100 caps to his name, might also follow suit after only coming off the bench in the last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Curacao vs Panama Predicted XI

Curacao (3-4-3): Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Suently Alberto, Cuco Martina; Kenji Gorre, Jarchinio Antonia, Leandro Bacuna, Michael Maria; Elson Hooi, Rangelo Janga, Gervane Kastaneer.

Panama (4-2-3-1): Jose Calderon; Michael Murillo, Harold Cummings, Andres Andrade, Eric Davis; Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy; Alberto Quintero, Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Gabriel Torres.

Curacao vs Panama Prediction

Panama aren't out of the woods yet as Curacao still have a chance to turn this tie around. However, more experience and goals in the other camp means the Canal Men won't easily be defeated.

We're predicting a low-scoring draw with the visitors to advance into the next round.

Prediction: Curacao 1-1 Panama

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P