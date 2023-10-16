Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Curacao welcome Trinidad and Tobago to the Ergilio Hato Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts have lost all three games to get relegated to League B. In their previous outing on Friday, Curaco fell to a 2-1 home loss to Panama. Rangelo Janga scored the consolation goal for Curacao in added time to open his team's account for the campaign.

Meanwhile, T&T maintained their 100% record in the competition, beating Guatemala 3-2 at home on Friday. They fell two goals down in the 31st minute but produced a remarkable comeback. Alvin Jones kickstarted their comeback from the spot in the 36th minute.

Reon Moore equalised in the 54th minute before 19-year-old striker Nathaniel James scored his second goal in as many appearances in the 89th-minute to help them remain atop Group A.

T&T need at least one point from this game to ensure a place in the quarterfinals.

Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with one of them coming in the reverse fixture last month, with T&T winning both, outscoring Curacao 4-2.

Both teams have conceded four goals in three games in the Nations League, but T&T have outscored Curacao 7-1.

In the Nations League, Trinidad are unbeaten in eight games, winning seven.

Curacao are winless in 10 games across competitions, losing nine.

T&T have lost twice in 12 games across competitions.

Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Curacao have been in poor form recently, with one win in 17 games across competitions. At home, they have suffered five straight competitions and have lost both meetings against T&T.

Trinidad, meanwhile, have a 100% record in the competition and will look to conclude their group-stage campaign with a win. They have won their last three away games in the Nations League, keeping two clean sheets.

Considering the current form of both teams and T&T's advantage in the head-to-head record, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Curacao 1-2 Trinidad

Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trinidad and Tobago to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nathaniel James to score or assist any time - Yes