Top 6 Forwards and their first Hattricks

It is rightly said that football is a simple game in which who scores the most number of goals wins the game. There are no complications with this beautiful game as the goals are the sole deciding factor in a game. Easier said than done, scoring a goal isn’t a cakewalk.

To play football at the highest level and score goals is every attacker’s ultimate dream. Few succeed while others become just a mere memory.

Talking about footballers, few men create a reputation for themselves as being lethal, potent and devastating attackers. These men are capable of running a riot on the field with their trickery and goalscoring exploits.

Talking of goalscoring, great attackers have a habit of scoring more than one goal every now and then. It is their consistency and prolific goalscoring abilities that make them so dangerous up front.

Every Hattrick scored by a footballer is appreciated but there is a special place for the first ones.

With world cup fever set to end, we're approaching club football season and its the presence of these enticing footballers who we await the most.

Let us take a look at the current top 6 attackers of the world and their first hattrick scored:

#6 Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman is easily the most grown player over the last 2 years. From playing at Monaco to completing a record-breaking move to PSG worth £166m as per sky sports, Kylian Mbappe is a sensation already.

The Frenchmen has every trait to become a great forward. He has exhibited his potential in Russia as well as his performances have helped France to reach the final of the world cup,2018. Mbappe was at his devastating best in France's 4-3 win over Argentina in the round of 16. The Frenchman ran past Argentine defence with ease and scored 2 important goals.

Though the Frenchman is just 20 years old, he has had a taste of hattrick already. Mbappe scored his first hattrick at the age of just 17 against French side Rennes in Monaco's 7-0 drubbing of their opponents.

With his current form, he might end up scoring many in the upcoming Ligue 1 season.