Curtis Jones can be Liverpool's key in the absence of the injured superstar Harvey Elliott

Curtis Jones enjoyed a late cameo in the Champions League on Wednesday as Liverpool came back from behind to earn a win against AC Milan. The youngster appeared 34 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side in all competitions last season. But he saw himself fall down the pecking order as Harvey Elliott charmed his way to the starting XI this season.

But Jurgen Klopp finds himself with a lack of attacking options as Harvey Elliott suffered an unfortunate injury against Leeds United. Roberto Firmino is yet to pass fit. This could be an opening for Curtis Jones to step up and grab if he still wants a future with the Reds.

Injury crisis for the Reds

Harvey Elliott, who saw his career take off after earning consecutive starts, suffered an unfortunate injury against Leeds.

The Reds suffered a destructive injury crisis last season as they lost every single player that played in defense at some point during their 2020/2021 campaign. This season, the injury curse seems to have touched the attacking players. Harvey Elliott suffered a freak injury against Leeds last week that will keep the youngster out of action for some time.

Liverpool FC @LFC Harvey Elliott has undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday’s victory at Leeds United. Harvey Elliott has undergone successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday’s victory at Leeds United.

Liverpool also lost Roberto Firmino due to a hamstring injury and the Brazilian international will remain absent for the game against Crystal Palace. Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the Palace game, Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the forward.

“He’s not ready. Bobby didn’t even start training with the team. It will happen at some point next week, he will be back in training, and then we will see.”

The Reds are now limited to Divock Origi, who went off with cramps in midweek games. They also have an off-color Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and the yet-to-feature Takumi Minamino. This is where Curtis Jones could grab his opportunity.

Curtis Jones to step up in Elliott’s place

RCurtis Jones could step up in the absence of Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Curtis Jones came off the bench against AC Milan as the Reds held on to a 3-2 lead at Anfield. The young England international was brought into a left-sided forward role and the youngster didn’t disappoint as he tried to shake things upfront.

Jones was nearly pushed out of the door during the recent transfer window, but Liverpool didn’t entertain offers of loan from Leeds United.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @neiljonesgoal] 🚨 NEW: Victor Orta, Leeds’ sporting director, contacted Liverpool to enquire about the possibility of signing midfielder Curtis Jones on loan this summer. Understandably, he was given short shrift. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Victor Orta, Leeds’ sporting director, contacted Liverpool to enquire about the possibility of signing midfielder Curtis Jones on loan this summer. Understandably, he was given short shrift. #awlive [@neiljonesgoal] https://t.co/UVzP1jDAVr

Curtis Jones looks to be an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s plan. With an increasing number of injuries up front, the youngster has a battle on his hands to gain a place in the Reds’ squad.

