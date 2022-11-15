Cyprus vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022 

Cyprus and Bulgaria will go head-to-head at the AEK ARENA in a friendly on Wednesday (November 16).

The hosts will seek to get one over Mladen Krstajic’s men, having failed to win their last four meetings between the two teams since October 2009.

Cyprus were sent crashing down to earth in their final UEFA Nations League game, as they were beaten 5-1 by Kosovo on September 27. Three days earlier, they had picked up a 1-0 victory over Greece, which scnapped their four-match winless run in Group C2.

Their poor Nations League run was in keeping with their World Cup qualifying disappointment, as they picked up five points from ten games to finish fifth in Group H.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria picked up consecutive wins for the first time since September 2021, seeing off North Macedonia 1-0. That followed a 5-1 victory over Gibraltar on September 23, which snapped their eight-game winless run across competitions.

Bulgaria are fresh off the back of a second-placed finish in Group C4 of the Nations League.

Cyprus vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bulgaria have been dominant in this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 15 meetings.

Cyprus have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have also been shared once.

Bulgaria are on a four-game unbeaten run against Cyprus, picking up three wins and a draw since a 4-1 loss in October 2009.

Cyprus have won just once in their last six games across competitions, managing two draws and losing three since the start of June.

Bulgaria are unbeaten in their last four outings, claiming two wins and as many draws, while they have managed just one away win since September 2018.

Cyprus vs Bulgaria Prediction

Bulgaria will back themselves to come out victorious, as they have enjoyed a fine run of results against the Cyprus. While the hosts should put up a fight, Bulgaria should extend their dominance in the fixture by picking up a slender win.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Bulgaria

Cyprus vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria

Tip 2: First to score - Bulgaria (Bulgaria have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes