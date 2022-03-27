Cyprus vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021-22 UEFA Nations League relegation playoffs

Cyprus host Estonia at the AEK Arena in Larnaca on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2021-22 UEFA Nations League relegation playoffs.

The sides played out a goalless stalemate in Tallinn earlier this week, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the crucial decider.

Both teams are winless in their last few games, with Estonia not seeing a victory in four games while Cyprus are winless in 11.

Their last win came exactly a year ago against Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier, where Ioannis Pittas' first-half strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win.

Cyprus vs Estonia Head-To-Head

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Cyprus winning four times and losing to Estonia on two occasions.

However, their last win in the fixture came in 1998. Cyprus then went the next seven matches without defeating the Baltic side.

Cyprus Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Cyprus vs Estonia Team News

Cyprus

To boost their attacking vanguard, manager Nikos Kostenoglou may introduce Demetris Christofi on the wings after subbing him off the bench in the first leg.

Ludogorets Razgrad striker Pieros Sotiriou is just two goals away from becoming the side's joint third all-time top-scorer, and should feature from the start in this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estonia

The Blueshirts also have some good options in attack to call upon should manager Thomas Häberli decide to shake things up a little.

Thailand-based striker Henri Anier is just two goals shy of becoming Estonia's joint second-highest scorer of all time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cyprus vs Estonia Predicted XI

Cyprus (3-4-3): Neofytos Michael; Chambos Kyriakou, Alex Gogić, Nikolas Panayiotou; Minas Antoniou, Kostakis Artymatas, Grigoris Kastanos, Nicholas Ioannou; Demetris Christofi, Pieros Sotiriou, Ioannis Pittas.

Estonia (5-3-2): Matvei Igonen; Maksim Paskotši, Joonas Tamm, Ragnar Klavan, Karol Mets, Henrik Ojamaa; Konstantin Vassiljev, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit; Henri Anier, Sergei Zenjov.

Cyprus vs Estonia Prediction

Neither side have world-class players in their ranks, but Cyprus might still edge this one with home advantage.

Estonia, who offered defensive resolve in the first leg, could look to attack here, but we expect Cyprus to prevail and relegate the visitors.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-0 Estonia

