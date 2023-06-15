Cyprus vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Cyprus and Georgia return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they face off at the AEK ARENA on Saturday.

Both nations failed to win their opening two games in Group A and will be looking to get their campaign up and running.

Cyprus were denied a dream start to their quest for a place in Germany as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Scotland back in March.

Temur Ketsbaia’s men were involved in a friendly fixture with Armenia three days later, with both sides playing out a 2-2 draw at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Georgia, on the other hand, came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Norway in their group opener on March 28.

With that result, Willy Sagnol’s side have now gone unbeaten in nine straight competitive matches, a run which saw them finish first in Group C4 of the Nations League last year.

Georgia are currently fourth in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, level on points with third-placed Norway.

Cyprus vs Georgia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Cyprus hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Georgia have picked up two wins in that time, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent World encounter in November 2017, while the spoils have been shared once.

Georgia have lost just one of their last 14 matches across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and three draws since October 2021.

Sagnol’s men have won all but one of their last eight competitive matches, with last June’s goalless draw against Bulgaria being the exception.

Cyprus are winless in four of their last five games since last year’s Nations League, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Cyprus vs Georgia Prediction

Georgia head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the group and will be backing themselves against a Cyprus side who have failed to win four of their last five matches.

We predict Sagnol’s men will maintain their fine run of results and claim all three points.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Georgia

Cyprus vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Georgia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Cyprus’ last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Georgia’s last seven outings)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes