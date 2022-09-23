Cyprus vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2022

Cyprus will take on Greece in Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League at the AEK Arena-Georgios Karapatakis on Saturday (September 24).

The hosts have lost the last seven meetings between the two teams since 2002 and will look to end this dry spell.

Cyprus failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Northern Ireland in June.

They have now failed to taste victory in the Nations League, claiming two draws and as many losses in four games.

Cyprus are third in Group C2, level on two points with rock-bottom Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Greece maintained their 100% record in the Nations League when they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Kosovo last time out.

They have now picked up four wins from as games, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets.

With 12 points from a possible 12, Greece comfortably sit atop the group standings, with a six-point cushion over second-placed Kosovo.

Cyprus vs Greece Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Greece have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 31 meetings..

Cyprus have managed just three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Greece are on a seven-game winning streak against Cyprus, dating back to a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Cyprus head into the weekend winless in their last four games across competitions, claiming two draws and losing twice since March.

Meanwhile, Greece have won their four Nations League games, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Cyprus vs Greece Prediction

Greece have enjoyed a superb Nations League campaign and will eye a fifth consecutive win. They face an out-of-sorts Cyprus team who have managed just three wins in their last 31 games. Greece should maintain their fine form and come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cyprus 0-2 Greece

Cyprus vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Greece have not conceded in their last four outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of Greece’s last ten games.)

