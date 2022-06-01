Cyprus vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Cyprus get their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign underway with a home game against Kosovo at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis on Thursday.

The two sides are drawn alongside Northern Ireland and Greece in Group 2 of League C, with only the table toppers earning a promotion to League B.

This is the first game for the home team since their 2-1 loss against Slovenia in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture last November. Kosovo also failed to qualify for the World Cup but played two friendly games in March, defeating Burkina Faso 5-0 and holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw.

Cyprus vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Cyprus form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Kosovo form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L

Cyprus vs Kosovo Team News

Cyprus

Cyprus have called up 26 players for their four Nations League games this month. Pavlos Korreas has earned the first callup to the national team and with four games to play in June, he is expected to make his debut in the upcoming matches.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kosovo

Dardanët have some notable absentees for the upcoming games. Edvin Kurtulus was called up for the games and has caused a bit of controversy after refusing to show up to training.

It is understood that the defender is on track to switch allegiance to his birth-nation Sweden. Elbasan Rashani and Florent Hadergjonaj have withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

Mërgim Vojvoda suffered an injury in training and will play no part in the June fixtures of the Nations League.

Injured: Mërgim Vojvoda.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Edvin Kurtulus, Elbasan Rashani, Florent Hadergjonaj.

Cyprus vs Kosovo Predicted XIs

Cyprus (3-4-3): Andreas Christodoulou (GK); Nicolas Ioannou, Konstantinos Laifis, Pavlos Correa; Andreas Avraam, Alex Gogić, Kostakis Artymatas, Dimitris Theodorou; Grigoris Kastanos, Loizos Loizou, Demetris Christofi

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samir Ujkani (GK); Mirlind Kryeziu, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Lirim Kastrati; Valon Berisha, Ibrahim Dresevic, Toni Domgjoni; Milot Rashica, Adon Zhegrova, Vedat Muriqi

Cyprus vs Kosovo Prediction

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, so both will be hoping to secure a win in this match. The two teams take to the pitch after a long time without competitive matches, which might impact their performance here.

Cyprus have scored just three goals in their last nine games across all competitions, while Kosovo have scored eight goals in their last four games.

Taking into consideration the form of the two sides, a narrow win for the visiting side looks to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Kosovo

