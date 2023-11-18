Cyprus vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Cyprus and Lithuania will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result when they lock horns in a friendly at Alphamega Stadium on Sunday.

Temur Ketsbaia’s men head into the weekend on a seven-game losing streak while the visitors have won just one of their last 18 matches since March 2022.

Cyprus failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Spain when the sides squared off in Kolossi on Thursday.

Ketsbaia’s side have now lost seven games on the bounce, conceding 25 goals and scoring just three since March’s 2-2 draw against Armenia.

Cyprus have now lost all eight games in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers to sit rooted to the bottom of Group A.

Lithuania, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Montenegro in the European qualifiers.

Prior to that, Edgaras Jankauskas’ men picked up a 2-0 victory over Bulgaria on October 14 to end their 15-game winless run, three days before holding out for a 2-2 draw against Hungary.

However, Lithuania head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in three of their last four friendly matches, claiming two draws and one win since November 2021.

Cyprus vs Lithuania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cyprus hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won two of their last three games against Lithuania.

The Nacionalinė komanda’s only victory over Cyprus came in February 2001, when they scraped a 2-1 victory in Limassol.

Ketsbaia’s men have lost all but one of their last nine matches, with a 2-2 friendly stalemate against Armenia on March 28 being the exception.

Lithuania have failed to win 17 of their last 18 matches in all competitions, losing 12 and picking up five draws since March 2022.

Cyprus vs Lithuania Prediction

Cyprus and Lithuania have endured a truly forgettable campaign in the European Championship qualifiers and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory this weekend.

While the Nacionalinė komanda have home advantage in their favour, they have lost their last five home matches and we see them struggling in front of their home supporters once again.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-1 Lithuania

Cyprus vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Cyprus’ last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the host’ last five matches)