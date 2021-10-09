Cyprus vs Malta prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Cyprus will host Malta at the AEK Arena in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Croatia at the same ground on Friday. Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja all got on the scoresheet for the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up in a game that also saw Luka Modric miss a penalty.

Malta were also on the end of a 4-0 thrashing by Slovenia on home turf. Josip Ilicic inspired the victory for the visitors with a brace.

Monday's match is essentially a dead-rubber between the bottom two sides who have both been eliminated from the running to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. They have each garnered four points from seven matches, with Malta the better-placed side by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Cyprus vs Malta Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides and Cyprus have a marginally better record with three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Chris Attard scored a brace to inspire Malta to a 3-0 home win in the first leg.

Both sides have been in poor form, with Cyprus currently on a six-game losing streak while Malta have lost seven of their last 10 matches.

Cyprus form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Malta form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Cyprus vs Malta Team News

Cyprus

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malta

Coach Devis Mangia named a 24-man squad to travel to Larnaca.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cyprus vs Malta Predicted XI

Cyprus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Neofytos Michail (GK); Nicolas Ioannou, Costas Soteriu, Stelios Andreou; Andreas Avraam, Grigoris Kastanos, Kostakis Artymatas, Paris Psaltis; Fotis Papoulis, Loizos Loizou, Ioannis Pittas

Malta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Kurt Shaw, Enrico Pepe, Zach Muscat; Cain Attard, Stephen Pisani, Jake Grech, Joseph Mbong; Luke Gambin, Luke Montebello, Paul Mbong

Cyprus vs Malta Prediction

The two sides are among the lowest-ranked sides in European football and, having already been eliminated from the qualifiers, they will play without fear of repercussions.

The hosts have struggled in attack, although they will fancy their chances of ending their long goal-drought against Malta. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-1 Malta

Edited by Peter P