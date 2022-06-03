Cyprus vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Cyprus and Northern Ireland go head-to-head at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis in Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Both sides were condemned to defeat in their group opener last time out and will look to return to winning ways and get their campaign up and running.

Cyprus fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Kosovo in their Nations League opener on Thursday when the sides met at the AEK Arena.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-0 aggregate victory over Estonia in their League C relegation play-outs back in March.

Cyprus head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last 12 outings across all competitions, losing nine and picking up two draws in that time.

Like the hosts, Northern Ireland were denied a dream start to their Nations League campaign last time out when they suffered a slender 1-0 loss against Greece.

This followed a similar 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in a friendly fixture on March 29 which saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Northern Ireland will fancy their chances of ending their two-match losing streak as they take on an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of their last three meetings.

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Northern Ireland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Cyprus have managed one win in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Cyprus Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Northern Ireland Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W-

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland Team News

Cyprus

Off the back of an injury-free game against Kosovo last time out, Cyprus head into the weekend with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland

The Green and White Army have called up 28 players for their Nations League games, including the likes of Jonny Evans and 37-year-old Steven Davis.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Cyprus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neophytos Michael; Charalampos Kyriakou, Alexandros Gogic, Nikolas Panayiotou; Minas Antoniou, Kostakis Artymatas, Grigoris Kastanos, Fotis Papoulis, Nikolas Ioannou; Marinos Tzionis, Pieros Sotiriou

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Ciaron Brown, Jonny Evans, Daniel Ballard; Paddy McNair, Conor Bradley, Alistair McCann, George Saville, Steven Davis; Shayne Lavery, Gavin Whyte

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Cyprus and Northern Ireland will be looking to quickly make amends for their respective opening-day defeats and this makes for an exciting matchup. Northern Ireland are unbeaten in three consecutive meetings with the hosts and we predict they will do just enough to leave with a slender victory.

Prediction: Cyprus 0-1 Northern Ireland

