Cyprus vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

Cyprus entertain Norway at the ΑΕΚ Arena in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts have lost all five games in Group A qualifying, including a 6-0 thumping at Spain in their last outing. Cyprus have not scored in their last two games as well.

Norway, meanwhile, have won their last two qualifiers to move to third in the group. In their previous outing, first-half goals from Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland helped them to a 2-1 home win over Georgia.

Cyprus vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across competitions, with five meetings taking place in European qualifiers. Norway have won all five, scoring at least twice.

They last met in the reverse fixture in June, which Norway won 3-1 at home.

Cyprus have scored five goals against Norway and not scored more than once in a game.

Cyprus have lost their last three home games, failing to score twice, conceding seven times.

Norway have one win in four away games across competitions, losing twice.

In European qualifiers, Norway have two wins in nine away games, suffering four defeats.

Cyprus have suffered eight straight defeats in European qualifiers and have 11 defeats in their last 14 games.

Cyprus vs Norway Prediction

Cyprus are winless in six games in 2023, suffering five defeats. They have conceded 19 goals and scored just four times. They have one win in 10 home games in European qualifiers.

Norway, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning run across competitions, all at home. After going winless in their first three qualifiers, they have won their last two.

Manager Stle Solbakken has a couple of absentees, with Antonio Nusa out with an injury and Fredrik Bjorkan sidelined through illness. Nonetheless, he has a strong squad at his disposal.

Considering Norway's 100% record against Cyprus and superior squad quality, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-3 Norway

Cyprus vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes