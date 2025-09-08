Cyprus vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Cyprus will invite Romania to the GSP Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams have seen conclusive results in their four games in the qualifiers thus far, with the hosts recording one win and Tricolorii recording two wins.

The hosts met Austria in their previous World Cup qualifier last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second consecutive match in the qualifiers and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game.

The visitors were in action against Canada in a friendly last week and fell to a 3-0 home loss. It was their second home loss in 2025. They are third in the Group H standings of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers with six points, six fewer than leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cyprus vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The hosts have just one win to their name, and two games have ended in draws.

Tricolorii have a 100% record in World Cup qualifiers against the hosts and registered a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in June.

The visitors have won their last six meetings against Cyprus, keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have won just one of their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have conceded at least two goals in nine games in that period.

Tricolorii have won three of their last six away games in the qualifiers while also keeping three clean sheets.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cyprus vs Romania Prediction

The hosts got their qualifying campaign underway with a 2-0 win over San Marino in March, but have lost their last three games. Their only win against the visitors was registered in 2000 at home.

Tricolorii have won three of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers, with two of these wins registered away from home. They are on a six-game winning streak against the hosts and have scored nine goals in three wins since October 2024.

The visitors have an impressive record in this fixture, and considering the hosts' drop in form, we back the Tricolours to register a win.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Romania

Cyprus vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

