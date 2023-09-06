Cyprus vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023 

Cyprus host Scotland at the AEK Arena on Friday (September 8) in the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their qualification campaign, as they remain winless after four games. Cyprus lost 3-1 to Erling Haaland's Norway in their last game.

They found themselves three goals down before captain Grigoris Kastanos bagged a late consolation for his first international goal since 2020. Cyprus are rock-bottom in Group A with zero points from three games.

Scotland, meanwhile, have performed superbly in the qualifiers as they target back-to-back continental appearances.

They beat Georgia 2-0 last time out. Callum McGregor opened the scoring after six minutes before Scott McTominay doubled the advantage early after the restart. The visitors are atop the group with 12 points.

Cyprus vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two teams. Scotland have won all eight matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 27-6.

Cyprus are without a clean sheet in this fixture.

Cyprus have the worst defensive record in Group A, conceding eight times.

Scotland are the highest-scoring side in Group A, with nine goals.

Scotland are 30th in the FIFA rankings, 80 places above Cyprus.

Cyprus vs Scotland Prediction

Cyprus are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games.

Scotland, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the group leaders come out on top and extend their perfect record in this fixture.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-3 Scotland

Cyprus vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Scotland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)