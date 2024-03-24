Cyprus vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024

Cyprus and Serbia return to action on Monday when they go head-to-head in a friendly fixture at the AEK Arena.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results, with Dragan Stojkovic’s men suffering a huge defeat at the hands of Russia.

Cyprus were left spitting feathers last Thursday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Latvia after conceding an 85th-minute equaliser.

This followed a 1-0 friendly victory over Lithuania on November 19, when 27-year-old Ioannis Pittas netted midway through the first half to bring their seven-game losing streak to an end.

Cyprus, who are 125th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, head into Monday’s game on a run of just one win in their last six home games since the start of 2023.

Serbia, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Russia when the two nations met at VTB Arena last Thursday.

Stojkovic’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since October’s 3-1 victory over Montenegro.

Serbia will head into Monday's game in search of a pick-me-up as they look to gather some momentum ahead of the upcoming European Championship, where they have been drawn in Group C.

Cyprus vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Serbia have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins and one draw in their last four games against Cyprus.

Stojkovic’s men have failed to win four of their last five outings across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw since last October.

Cyprus have won just one of their last 11 matches while losing eight and claiming two draws since March 2023.

Serbia are on a run of three consecutive away defeats, conceding seven goals and scoring once since September’s 3-1 victory over Lithuania.

Cyprus vs Serbia Prediction

Reeling from their heavy defeat to Russia, Serbia will head into Monday’s game looking to restore some pride.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are tipping Stojkovic’s men to see off Cyprus, who have struggled for results on home soil.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Serbia

Cyprus vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Serbia’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine games)