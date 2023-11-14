Cyprus vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Cyprus will host Spain at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday in another round of 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have failed to come alive in the European qualifiers so far and are yet to pick up a point in their group. They were thrashed 4-0 by Georgia in their last group game, conceding all four goals in a clinical second-half display from their opponents as they fell to a third consecutive defeat against the Crusaders.

Spain, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to life under head coach Jose Luis De La Fuentes and have now secured an eighth straight appearance in the continental showpiece. They beat Norway 1-0 in their last game, with Barcelona man Gavi scoring the sole goal of the match early after the restart.

La Roja sit atop their group with 15 points from an obtainable 18. With qualification now in the bag, the visitors will be looking to wrap up the qualifiers on a high and secure a first-place group finish.

Cyprus vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Cyprus and Spain. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other eight.

The visitors have won the last two games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 14-0.

The home side have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Cyprus are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions, a run stretching back to September last year.

Spain are the highest-scoring side in Group A with a goal tally of 19.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in their group with a goal concession tally of 25.

Cyprus vs Spain Prediction

Cyprus have lost their last six games on the bounce and are winless in their last eight matches. They have lost their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Spain, on the other hand, are on a six-game winning streak after winning just one of their five games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Cyprus 0-4 Spain

Cyprus vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the previous nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)