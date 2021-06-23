Czech Republic 0-1 England: 5 talking points as Raheem Sterling guides Three Lions into last-16 as Group D winners | UEFA Euro 2020

England beat Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley to secure top spot in Group D of Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling netted the only goal of the night as the Three Lions made light work of the Locomotives, who couldn't produce their best form tonight.

The hosts of the match were in control in the first-half and broke the deadlock just 12 minutes later. Sterling headed Jack Grealish's perfectly-weighted cross home from point-blank range.

Jaroslav Silhavy's men had a few chances of their own too but some wayward finishing let them down. That included Tomas Pekhart, who missed a glorious chance to snatch a point by firing his effort wide at the near post.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England = through as Group D winners! 👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o8f3lXwsbh — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021

Although the second-half was a more cagey affair, Jordan Henderson appeared to have doubled England's advantage with a late goal. It was later ruled out as the Liverpool star was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Both sides had already booked their places in the last-16 before kick-off but England go through as Group D winners and face the second-placed side from Group F while Czech Republic, who came third, will learn their opponents in due course.

Here are the major talking points from Wembley.

#1 A tale of two halves

England and Czech Republic went off the boil after the break

While it wasn't the most end-to-end game you'll see in these Euros, the first-half of England and Czech Republic still had some nervy moments. Both sides made conscientious efforts, with the hosts also breaking the deadlock through Raheem Sterling. However, the closing half was a yawn-fest.

For some reason, the sides lost steam after the break and just passed the ball around pointlessly. Gareth Southgate's men worked a few openings through Saka but nothing came of it. In fact, neither team made a single attempt on target. Jordan Henderson's strike appeared to spice things up a bit in the dying moments, but it was immediately ruled out for offside.

#2 Raheem Sterling - England's new main target-man?

Raheem Sterling has scored both of England's goals in the Euros so far!

England have scored only two goals from three games in the competition so far, both of which came through Raheem Sterling. He has surprisingly looked sharp and better than most in his squad despite a dull finish to his 2020-21 club season with Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is the first England player to score 2+ goals at a single European Championships since Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard in 2004. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/0MS0p2DW4s — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 22, 2021

Having netted the winner against Croatia in the opening game, the 26-year old repeated the trick again tonight. He scored a close-range header by latching onto Jack Grealish's hooked cross which proved enough to secure all three points for his side and finish atop Group D.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar