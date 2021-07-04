Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark: 5 hits and flops as the Danish Dynamite reach first European semi-finals since 1992 | UEFA Euro 2020

Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, their first appearance at this stage of the competition since their unlikely triumph in 1992.

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were on target for the Reds and Whites in the first-half before Patrik Schick pulled one back for the Czechs.

It took only five minutes for Kasper Hjulmand's side to go in front as Delaney headed home a corner from Vladimir Coufal. Dolberg doubled their advantage just three minutes before half-time, latching onto a brilliant trivela cross from Joakim Maehle.

The game seemed to be over already, but Schick's fifth goal of the tournament gave Locomotives some hope of a comeback, but they couldn't build on his strike and Denmark ran out 2-1 victors.

One historic campaign draws to a close but another continues as Denmark face either England or Ukraine in the last-four on Wednesday.

Here are the hits and flops from the game.

Hit: Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic)

Coufal was Czech Republic's best player of the match

Patrik Schick may have stolen all the headlines but Vladimir Coufal has been the secret sauce behind the Czech Republic's success. His attacking brilliance has allowed the likes of Schick to shine on and was in top form again today.

He constantly asked questions about Denmark's backline with typically excellent crosses, especially in the first-half. Following several close misses, one of his deliveries found Schick soon after the restart for his second assist of the European campaign.

Vladimir Coufal created more chances than any other player against Denmark (3).



This, however, didn't come at the cost of his defensive duties, as Coufal was sound at the back too. He made three interceptions and two clearances, including the goal-line clearance to deny Denmark's Damsgaard early on.

Flop: Czech Republic's defense

The Czechs were all over the place for both of Denmark's goals

Both goals the Czech Republic conceded today were a result of some defensive shortcomings and they must be kicking themselves for not doing enough.

When the corner was being played in, Delaney was completely unmarked inside the box. That gave him a free run to latch on to Coufal's cross and send it goalwards which Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik failed to keep out.

But Maehle made the most of the acres of space down his flank for their second, darting up a few yards on the break before laying an exquisite cross for Dolberg to volley home from close range. Once again, there was no Czech player in sight to track Maehle's runs, allowing him to go all the way completely unchallenged.

