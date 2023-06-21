Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22, 2023 

Czech Republic and England kickstart their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship at the Adjarabet Arena on Thursday (June 22).

The Czechs have not been in action since a 1-1 draw against Netherlands in a friendly in March. Million Manhoef opened the scoring for the Dutch in the 17th minute, while second-half substitutes Pavel Sulc and Vaclav Sejk combined to level matters with 13 minutes remaining.

England, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia. Martin Baturina and Dion Beljo scored in either half to give the Croats a two-goal lead, while Morgan Gibbs-White scored a late consolation from the spot.

England booked their spot in the finals as Group G winners, having garnered 25 points from ten games. Coincidentally, Czech Republic were also in the same qualifying group and finished three points behind in second spot. They subsequently saw off Iceland with a 2-1 aggregate win in the playoffs to book their spot in the U21 Euros.

Both sides have been grouped in Group C alongside Germany and Israel.

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have three wins and one draw in five meetings with Czech Republic.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw England win 2-1 away in a qualifier.

Czech Republic are on a five-game winless run, losing twice.

Eleven of England's last 12 games have produced at least three goals.

England have lost just one of their last 11 competitive games, winning nine.

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Prediction

England and the Czech Republic will rekindle a fresh rivalry, having been paired in the same group during the qualifiers. The Young Lions triumphed on both occasions last year, which will give them confidence to start their campaign on a bright note.

Meanwhile, the Czechs' form coming into the tournament leaves a lot to be desired. They will have to significantly step up to make an impact. Expect England to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 England

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals

